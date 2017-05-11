2-cock derby sa Gallera

IPAHIGAYON ang 2-cock derby karong adlawa diha sa New Gallera de Mandaue, siyudad sa Mandaue. Ubos sa Erwin and Franky Promotions, moabot ngadto sa P150 nga premyo ang ma­dawat sa makampion samtang P2,500 ang pot money. Ugma laing 3-cock/bullstag derby sa maong gihapong dapit ubos sa Ever and Eddie Mata Promotions. Nagpaabot sa makampyon mao ang P200,000 samtang P3,500 ang pot money. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.