Celtics, 3-2 na

BISAN pa man niining krus­yal nga mga hugna, ang Boston Celtics padayong nagpakita sa ilang dominasyon diha sa kaugaling kor­te batok sa Washington pinaagi sa 123-101 nga kadaugan kagahapon aron sakmiton ang 3-2 nga bintaha sa second round series sa Eastern Conference.

Si Avery Bradley maoy nahimong sentro sa atraksiyon human kini mipabaha og 29 puntos ug ang Boston mahimo nang makaabante sa sunod round diin ilang ikabagat ang Cleveland Cavaliers ug kon modaog kini sa Game 6 ugmang adlawa didto sa korte sa Wizards.

“Everyone was prepared,” matod ni Bradley. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

Ang Celtics ug ang Wizards kasiyam magkaabot karong tuiga ug naobserbahan nga kon kinsa gani tong maka-host mao usab ang modaog.

Sayong mibirada ang Celtics pinaagi sa 16-0 run ug wa na gyud kini molugak pa hangtod sa katapusang gutlo sa duwa. Ang pag-ulbo nila og dakong rally maoy tubag sa unang kuwatro puntos nga giabli sa Wizards.

Si Bradley nga miduwa nga adunay gipamati sa hawak, mipakli og 25 puntos sa first half pa lang diin ang Celtics nakaposte na og 22 puntos nga labaw.

“He put his injuries aside and laced his shoes up and played,” matod sa kauban niini nga si Isaiah Thomas kalabot sa gipakita ni Bradley. “He was the key to this game at both ends of the floor.”

Katapusang nakapuntos si Bradley sa nahabiling 5:55 sa third quarter ug wala na kini pasudla sa fourth quarter.

Mibagnod usab og 19 puntos sa Al Horford gawas sa pito ka assists ug unom ka rebounds.

Si Thomas kinsa adunay siyam ka assists mikutlo og 18 puntos, susama sa nahimo ni Jae Crowder.

“We just wanted to impose our will,” saysay ni Thomas. “The coaches kept saying that, ‘Impose your will.’ We were the more physical team tonight.

Nagmatuod sa kahait sa Celtics sa gawas nga bahin mao ang 16 ka three point shot sa 33 ka pagsuway ug sa kasaysayan sila ang ikaunom nga team sa NBA nga nakapabuhag og labing minus 10 ka triples.