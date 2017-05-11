SBP host sa Fiba 3-on-3 | SunStar

Thursday, May 11, 2017
Ni
Jun B. Migallen

WALA man tuod hatagi og katungod nga makahost sa 2018 FIBA World Cup, apan ang pagpahigayon sa 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup maoy ilang nakuha.

Ang FIBA kagahapon mipahibawo nga ang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) maoy gitahasan sa pag-organisar sa 5th edition sa maong kompetisyon pinaagi sa press release.

Ang Pilipinas naka-host sa FIBA 3x3 World Tour niadtong 2014 ug 2015, diin ang team Manila West nga gilangkuban nila ni Terrence Romeo, Aldrech Ramos, KG Canaleta ug Rey Guevarry mipakaging sa Doha team, 21-17, aron langkaton ang kampyonato sa maong leg.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 12, 2017.

