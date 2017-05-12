Rotary triathlon, Hunyo 11

ANG Citrine Land Corp., pinaagi sa Rotary Club of Cebu, mopahiga­yon og laing lumba nga mao ang Rotary Corporate Triathlon karong Hunyo 11 sa alas 7:00 ang takna sa buntag sa Mactan, Cebu. Gipaabot nga 300 ka mga triathletes ang mosalmot sa maong kompetisyon nga langkuban sa tulo ka mga events - ang 1.6 km nga langoy sa kadagatan sa Mactan, 50 km. nga bike, ug 10 km. nga dagan sa highway. Ang rota moagi sa Lapu-Lapu Shrine. Ang registration fee mokantidad og P4,000.00 para sa mga individual triathletes, P8,000.00 para sa relay, ug P20,000.00 alang sa team challenge nga adunay unom ka miyembro. Ang top 3 male ug female elite nga triathletes adunay ganting salapi nga P10,000, P7,000 ug P3,000 nga pasunod. Ang tanang makalampus sa rota sa lumba aduna medalya. Sa mga interesado mahimong magparehistro sa Digital Walker sa SM ug Ayala Center Cebu, Cyclelogic sa Parkmall, Bikecology sa BTC, Señor Kimchi sa Axis Vivo, YKK Bicycle anaa sa Downtown, ug Kai Stickers sa dakbayan sa Mandaue. Mahimo usab online gamit ang website sa Rotary Club of Cebu samtang. Ang deadline gikatakda karong Mayo 25,2017. Kon kahinumdoman ang Rotary Corporate Run malampuson nga mipahigayon sa Run for Gift of Life niadtong Mayo 7, 2017. Audrey Burden, Mariezze Herrero/CNU Comm Interns

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

