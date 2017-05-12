Singapore gilubong sa Indonesia

GIPAKITA sa Indonesia kon nganong usa sila sa dakong hulga sa Gilas Pilipinas pinaagi sa paglubong og taga liog sa Singapore, 71-50, sa pagsugod sa Asian Basketball Association (Seaba) championship kagahapon sa Smart-Araneta Coliseum. Bisan pa man og wa nila pasudla ang ilang naturalized player nga si Jamarr Johnson, ang Indonesia wa gyud makasugat og kalisdanan batok sa Singaporeans ug daling miarangkada pasutoy human kini mopabuto og sunodsunod nga mga triples. Ang beteranong si Mario Wuysang ang miduslit sa sayong rally sa Indonesia diin mipabuhagay kini og 20 puntos sa first half aron pag-inat sa ilang labaw, 40-11. Nakulit ang pinakadako nga labaw sa Indonesia human sa 8-0 run sa wala pa mosuway pagpaduol ang Singapore. Hinuon ang 16 puntos nga la­baw sa Indons mao ray pina­ka­sikit nga nahimo sa Singapore sa naghinapos nga bahin sa duwa. Si Wuysang mipabuto og unom sa 16 ka triples sa Indonesia. Wa paduwaa si Johnson tungod sa kakuwang sa mga dokumento nga gikinahanglan sa Fiba-Asia. Matod pa sa tinubdan, daghan pang mga dokumento nga kinahanglan isumiter si Johnson aron kini makaduwa sa kompetisyon. Hangtod ning pagsulat, nakig­sangka pa ang Gilas Pilipinas sa dili kaayo kahadlokan nga Myan­mar sa main game.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 13, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.