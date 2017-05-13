Color fun run mosikad karong buntag sa Ayala

LIBOAN ang moapil sa lahing matang sa fun run nga mosikad sa siyudad sa Sugbo karong sayo sa buntag.

Pipila ka dalan sa siyudad ang mahimong mabulukon tungod sa mga partisipante sa Cebu for the Color Manila CM Challenge Run.

Ang lumba magsugod ug motapos sa Cebu Business Park, Ayala Center Cebu.

Ang organizers niingon nga moabot og 2,000 runners ang gikatakda nga mangapil sa fun run, diin naila sa smothering colored powders sa mga partisipante.

“Previous participants can expect more obstacles, mazes and challenges from this race, as we have put more exciting elements into it,” matod ni Color Manila’s Justine Cordero.

Ang mga partisipante gibahin sa upat ka mga kategoriya: 16-kilometer, 10K, 5K ug 3K.

Ug sama sa naandan, ang maong fun run dunay mga mabulukong kolor sama sa piyesta ug dunay nagkalainlaing kolor sa stations sa rota.

Si Joel Juarez, race director, niingon nga ang mga babag sa rota mas kulbahinam ning tuiga.

Naglakip kin sa inflatable tires ug inflatable slides sa pipila ka bahin sa rota sa dagan.

“We are more than excited to bring back the CM Challenge franchise to Cebu. We are expecting thousands of participants once again to take part in our trademark colorful run,” matod ni Cordero.