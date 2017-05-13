Goodluck, Milan Melindo!

ANG kasinatian maoy la­bing maayong magtutudlo.

Human sa iyang tulo ka world championship fights, si Milan Melindo nagtuo nga ning higa­yona kompiyansang makasakmit sa hingpit og world champion title.

"I think this will be it. I have already learned from all my mistakes in fighting world cham­pionships...” matod ni Melindo sa press conference kagahapon.

Si Melindo, uban sa iyang coaches nga sila si Edito Villamor, Edmund Villamor ug Michael Domingo, molarga sa Japan ugma.

Ang 29-anyos nga si Melindo, interim International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight champion, moaway sa regular IBF light flyweight King Akira Yaegashi karong Mayo 21 sa Ariake Colosseum sa Tokyo, Japan.

Ang modaug sa maong sangka mahimong bugtong IBF light flyweight champion.

Si Melindo unang nisulod sa world title sa 2013 dihang nihagit ni kanhi World Boxing Organization (WBO) ug Word Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada. Napildi siya.

Si Melindo nipaubos sa timbang ug nisulod sa ikaduhang pagsuway sa 2015 batok ni kanhi IBF light flyweight titleholder Javier Mendoza. Wala kini ma­tapos human sa technical decision pabor ni Mendoza.

Ikatulong higayon ni Melindo mao ang interim IBF light flyweight belt dii nakakuha og unanimous decision batok ni Fahlan Sakkreerin niadtong Nobiyembre sa miaging tuig sa Cebu Coliseum.

Samtang, ang iyang makasangka sa sunod Doming­go mao ang 34-anyos nga si Yaegashi, beterano sa bosking ug nakaaway ang ubang inilang boksidor sama nila ni Roman Gonzalez, Eagle Kyowa, Edgar Sosa, Kazuto Ioka, Toshiyuki Igarashi ug Edgar Sosa.

Si Melindo dunay rekors nga 35-2 uban sa 12 knockouts, samtang si Yaegashi dunay 25-5 uban sa 13 knockouts.