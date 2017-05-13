Kong midominar sa open waters swimming sa Bogo

SI Michael Ichiro Kong nidominar sa open waters competition human ni­daug sa 10K Capitancillo Oceanic Swim sa dakbayan sa Bogo kagahapon. Ang stalwart swimmer sa University of Cebu (UC) nitapos sa 10-kilometer course sa 2 ka oras ug 4 segundos ug nibulsa sa P10,000 cash prizes. Sila si Earl Bilangdal, ikaduha, ug Elton Fritz Bilandal, ikatulo. Si Albert Godinez naghari sa 5K category, gisundan nila ni Rafael John Daculdacul ug Jericho Taal. Sila si Psalm Aquino ug Sunshine Tiongco mananaug sa men’s ug women’s 2K race.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.