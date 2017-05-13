Spurs walay kompyansa bisa'g daog

DUHA ka oras lang ang selebrasyon sa San Antonio Spurs human ilang gilubong ang Houston Rockets sa game 6 sa Western Conference Semifinal aron atubangon ang Golden State Warriors nila ni Kevin Durant ug Stephen Curry. Ang Spurs karon pa nakabalik sa conference finals human sa ilang championship niadtong 2014. Nakalusot ang Spurs sa round two sa playoffs apan nag­labad ang ulo ni Coach Gregg Popo­vich sanglit kaduhaduhaan kon makaduwa ba ang ilang star nga si Kawhi Leonard kinsa adunay angol sa iyang tiil nga iyang naangkon atol sa game 5 ug dili na makaduwa ang ilang laing sinaligan nga si Tony Par­ker gumikan gihapon sa injury. Ang Spurs nagkinahanglan sa serbisyo ni Leonard kinsa naila sa iyang depensa ug opensa aron ilang mahatagan og husto nga giyera ang Warriors kinsa gihulagway ni Pau Gasol nga labing delikado nga team sa NBA. PAC, AP

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 14, 2017.

