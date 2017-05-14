Dalaguete, Balamban nagmadaugon
ANG Dalaguete milubong sa Boljoon, 85-66, sa South Division 2 sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-under Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball tournament nga gipahigayon sa Dalaguete Sports and Cultural Complex niadtong Sabado sa gabii.
Sa kadaugan, milig-on ang kahigayonan sa Dalaguete nga makasulod sa sunod round uban sa Samboan kinsa midaog usab kagahapon, 83-70, batok sa Santander. Ang Ginatilan, sa laing duwa, miyukbo sa Oslob, 73-69.
Samtang didto sa Asturias, gilampurnas sa wa pay pildi nga Tuburan ang Sogod, 101-66, aron pagsiguro og luna alang sa sunod round sa North Division Bracket 2.
Yano ra usab nga gibuntog sa Balamban ang silingang Asturias, 91-64.RCM
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.
