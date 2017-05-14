Laing gilampornas sa Gilas

LAING dominasyon ang gipakita sa Gilas Pilipinas human kini mikulata sa Singapore, 113-66, aron irehistro niadtong Sabado ang ilang ikaduhang kadaugan sa nagpadayon nga Southeast Asian Basketball Association championship sa Araneta Coliseum. Bisan tuod og dili sama sa 107 puntos nga pagkalubong sa Myanmar niadtong Biyernes, apan ang mga Pinoy komportabli gihapon kaayo nga miangkon sa ilang kadaugan. Lima ka mga Gilas players ang naka-double digits nga gipangulohan ni Calvin Abueva nga may 16 puntos ug Andray Blatche ug Allein Maliksi nga pulos mitali og 14, samtang 13 ang kang Matthew Wright ug 11 usab gikan ni June Mar Fajardo kinsa aduna usay 5 ka rebounds. Ang Gilas sayo nga miarangkada ug daling mipabuhagay og 11 puntos. Apan ang Singaporeans wa mopakita og paghurar ug ang free throws ni Delvin Goh ug tres ni Handbin Ng maoy gitubag niini sa unang hut-ong sa panag-engkuwentro. Ang tres Roger Pogoy ug ang inside play ni Fajardo maoy miduslit sa pag-inat sa bintaha, 31-9, sa Gilas kinsa mitapos sa first half sa labaw nga, 63-29. Sa fourth quarter naghugpong sila si Wright ug Maliksi sa outside area samtang sila si Japeth Aguilar ug Raymond Almazan ang miatiman sa ilawon nga bahin. Nagtabla na karon ang Pilipinas, Indonesia ug Thailand sa standings nga pulos may 2-2 nga baraha. Hangtod ning pagsuwat, ang mga Pinoy padayong nakigsangka sa huyang nga Malaysia. Ang Singapore nasugamak sa ilang ikaduhang kapildihan. Mga puntos:

Philippines (113) - Abueva 16, Blatche 14, Maliksi 14, Wright 13, Fajardo 11, Romeo 9, Pogoy 9, Rosario 9, Almazan 8, Jalalon 6, Aguilar 4, Castro William 0. Singapore (66) - Liew 14, Wong 12, Kwek 11, Ng HB 11, D. Goh 10, J. Ng 4, Cheok 2, Lim JY 1, Chia 1, J. Lim 0. JBM

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

