Miller hari sa Dirt Cross Triathlon

GILANGKAT ni Joseph Miller ang titulo sa Dirt Cross Triathlon human kini mipatugbabaw sa men’s overall standing sa Bogo City kagahapon. Ang Xterra pro sa Team Ford Forza mikompleto sa usa ka kilometrong langoy, 20 ka kilometrong biseklita ug pito ka kilometro nga dagan sulod sa usa ka oras, 38 minutos ug 43 segundos. Sa dinaganay siya mitali og 31:53 segundos, 19:05 segundos sa langoy ug 45:34 sa biseklita. Nagsunod kaniya si Rosalito Albina sa Motor Ace Kawasaki Racing Team nga nauwahi lang og kuwatro minutos. Mitabok usab sa finish line si Ralph Arche sa Sante Barley Triathlon Team nga may oras nga 1:45:29 nga igo na kaayong makapalandig kaniya sa ikatulong puwesto. Si Amale Jopson, mao usab ang nahimong rayna sa women’s class nga may oras nga 2:22:26. Jopson ug gisundan ni Lucille Ruiz (2:27:02). Mikompleto sa top 3 fini­shers nga may oras nga 2:38:48 si Pamela Ruiz. Ang kompetisyon gipasiugdahan sa Cornerstone Group ug giabagan sa local government unit isip kabahin sa kalihukan sa naghinangat nga kapistahan sa nahisgutang siyudad. RSC/JBM

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 15, 2017.

