Boston, Washington magtiwas

ADLAW na sa paghukom alang sa Boston Celtics ug Washington Wizards.

Ang duha ka mga kampo mag-abot og balik karong adlawa alang sa deciding Game 7 sa Eastern Conference semi-finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa balwarte sa Celtics.

Ang modaog ning sangkaa mao ang makigharong sa defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, nga ningsulod sa East finals dala ang 8-0 nga rekord sa nag-unang duha ka rounds sa playoffs.

Sama sa naandan, ang Celtics mosalig og dako sa pambato nilang pointguard nga si Isaiah Thomas, kinsa karon pa makasuway og duwa sa usa ka Game 7.

Giangkon ni Thomas nga aduna siya’y kulba ning maong oportunidad apan iyang giklaro nga dili siya magpadala sa pressure.

“I don’t believe in pressure. I’ve worked too hard to be scared of any type of pressure,” pasabot ni Thomas.

Sa 10 ka mga duwa ning maong panagparang, kanunay nga modaog ang host team apan andam kining usabon sa Wizards.

“A lot of guys doubted us winning (Game 6) at home,” asoy ni Wizards point guard John Wall. “The last two years we were in the playoffs we lost Game 6 here and we just had a lot of heart.”

Ang panagparang nila ni Wall ug Thomas mao ang labing giatangan ning maong series. ESL, AP