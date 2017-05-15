Hudson River gilangoy ni Aquaman
NASUGAKOD sa Pinoyng open-water swimmer nga si Ingemar Macarine ang kabugnaw sa tubig sa iyang malampusong paglangoy sa Hudson River sa New York, United States niadtong Dominggo (RP time).
Ang abogago nga triathlete wala’y hunong nga milangoy gikan sa Newburgh-Beacon Bridge paingon sa Bannerman Island nga adunay gilay-on nga 8.4 ka mga kilometro.
Nahuman niya ang tahas sulod sa usa ka oras ug 49 ka mga minutos.
Kini maoy ikatulong paglangoy ni Macarine sa lawod sa gawas sa nasod sunod sa California niadtong 2014 ug Maryland niadtong 2015.
“It was very cold (swimming Hudson River). I was not able to adjust to the cold weather because I was used to tropical waters in our country,” pasabot ni Macarine sa Sun.Star Cebu, igsuong buhatan ning mantalaan.
Sa orihinal nga plano, 10 ka mga kilometro ang languyon unta ni Macarine apan nakadesisyon kining mub-an ang gilay-on gumikan sa katugnaw sa tubig.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.
