Kutas nga kadaugan

MINGBANGON gikan sa 25 puntos nga pagkalubong ang Golden State Warriors aron pakuratan ang San Antonio Spurs, 113-111, kagahapon sa Game 1 sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry maoy midugkat sa rally sa Warriors sa 3rd quarter dayon gitiwas ni Kevin Durant ang pag-agak sa No.1 team sa 4th quarter.

Gipangulohan ni Curry ang kadaugan pinaagi sa iyang 40 puntos lakip na niini ang three-pointer nga nakatabla sa duwa sa nahabiling 1:48 minutos.

Si Durant nitunol og 34 puntos alang sa Warriors.

“It’s the playoffs. You’ve got to expect everything,” matod ni Curry.

“I wouldn’t call it smooth sailing at all. We’ve actually had to execute and get to this point. They came out and challenged us heavy, put a nice little run together. It took us a minute to figure it out to get up to that game speed after this little break. It’s definitely a nice way to win Game 1. We’ve got to capitalize off that and start Game 2 a lot better.”

Ang usa sa labing mga pambato sa Spurs nga si Kawhi Leonard nakaangkon og angol sa tiil sa 3rd quarter ug wala na kini nakabalik og duwa.

Gipahimuslan sa Warriors ang pagbiya ni Leonard pinaagi sa pagmugna og 18-0 nga rally nga maoy nag-abli og sugod sa ilang pultahan paingon sa kadaugan.

Ang Spurs gipangulohan ni LaMarcus Aldridge pinaagi sa iyang 28 puntos samtang si Leonard mibiya sa duwa nga nagbilin og 26 puntos.

Ang Spurs naglisod pag-adjust sa pagkawala ni Leonard ug tatawng dako kini og epekto sa ilang kampanya sa series.

“It’s a tough break,” asoy sa laing sinaligan sa Spurs nga si Manu Ginobili. “So we couldn’t react to his absence.” AP, ESL