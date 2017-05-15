Mandaue City milubong sa Lilo-an; Toledo sulod na sa quarterfinals

PADAYON ang kamangtas sa Mandaue cagers ug i­­­lang gipanglampornas ang home team Liloan, 83-54, sa North Division Bra­cket 1 competition sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under basketball tournament sa miaging gabii sa Kai Sports Center sa lungsod sa Liloan, Cebu. Sa laing bahin, naangkon sa Toledo City ang labing unang quarter-final slot sa South Division 3 human sa 73-61 nga kadaugan niini batok sa host Barili sa Barili Sports Complex. Sa laing duwa sa Liloan, ang Consolacion ningpakaging sa Compostela, 79-65, samtang gipangkusokuso sa Badian ang Alcantara, 93-49, sa laing duwa sa Barili. Sikit pa ang panagsangka sa Mandaue ug Liloan sa 1st quarter apan sa pagpangulo ni Jancork Cabahug, hinayhinay nga nakabiya ang Mandauehanons sa 2nd quarter hangtod nga ilaha nang nakontrolado ang kombati. Si Cabahug nipakatap og 16 puntos alang sa Mandaue samtang ningtunol og 13 puntos matag usa sila si Froilan Mangubat ug Jeric Gonzaga. Karong gabii, ang Samboan (3-1) mosuway pagsakmit sa liderato sa South Division Bracket 2 sa ilang pagpakigbatok sa Boljoon (2-2).

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

