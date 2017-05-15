RP-Gilas mikastigo sa Malaysia, 106-51

PADAYON ang dominasyon sa Gilas Pilipinas sa miaging adlaw ug ning higayuna, ang Malaysia mao ang biktima, 106-51, sa 2017 SEABA Championship sa Araneta Coliseum.

Ang Gilas nagpagawas na sab og balanseng ataki aron iposte ang ikatulo nilang sunodsunod nga kadaugan sa kompetisyon.

Gikauban sa Gilas sa liderato ang Indonesia. Ang Malaysia nahagsa sa 0-3 nga baraha.

Unom ka mga magduduwa sa Gilas ang ningmugna og double-digit nga puntos. Bisan sa tulo ka sunodsunod nilang dagkong kadaugan, si Gilas coach Chot Reyes nagkanayon nga daghan gihapon silang angayang trabahuonon isip usa ka puwersa.

“I like our dedication and our discipline on defense. A lot better than the second half last night,” matod ni Reyes. “But you know, this team is a work in progress, and that’s going to come with time. We still need to learn how to move the ball a lot quicker, a lot faster.”

Dobleng selebrasyon ang nasinati sa Pilipinas niadtong Dominggo sa diyang gilubong usab sa Batang Gilas ang Singapore, 108-42, sa 2017 Seaba Under-16 Championship.

Si Kai Sotto mipakatap og 17 puntos aron pangulohan ang Batang Gilas samtang maayo usab nga nakaduwa si Rence Padrigao nga may 14 puntos, unom ka assists ug duha ka steals.

Ang hosts sayo nga miarangkada pinaagi sa paghagbong og 9-0 nga labaw ug wala na kini molingi pa.

Puntos matag usa

Gilas (106) - Rosario 13, Blatche 13, Wright 12, Romeo 12, Pogoy 10, William 10, Abueva 9, Malicsi 7, Aguilar 7, Almazan 6, Fajardo 5, Jalalon 2. Malaysia (51) - Heng 12, Ting 10, Liaw 8, Chin 6, Ang 5, Teo 5, Mak 2, Chan 1, Choong 1, Choo 1.