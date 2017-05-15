Surban impresibo sa pagbalik

HUMAN sa dul-an sa duha ka mga tuig nga pahuway, mibalik sa seryusong pag­pakiglumba ang No.1 mountainbike rider sa Sugbo nga si Niño Surban. Ang kanhi sakop sa Philippine national team nipalkita nga aduna pa siya’y igong ikabuga human siya nahiluna sa ika-21 nga puwesto sa 23rd Asian Mountainbike Championships in Xuancheng City sa Anhui Province, China sa miaging adlaw. Ang cross-country nga lumba gisalmutan og 50 ka riders gikan sa 17 ka mga nasod sa Asya. Si Surban, kinsa lumad nga taga brgy. Talamban, Cebu City, mas taas og naabot kum­para sa kasamtangang mga sakop sa national squad nga sila si Cezar Lapaza Jr. ug Edmhel John Flores. Naa sa ika-23 si Lapaza samtang ika-33 si Flores. Si Surban miasoy sa Sun.Star Cebu, igsuong buhatan ning mantalaan, nga gimingaw siya sa hugot nga kompetisyon nga sama niini.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 16, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.