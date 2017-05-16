Kawhi di kaduwa sa Game 2 karon

GIBUTYAG ni San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich nga dili makaduwa ang usa sa iyang labing mga sinaligan nga si Kawhi Leonard karong adlawa sa ilang pagpakigbatok og balik sa host Golden State Warriors sa Game 2 sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Leonard nakaangkon og angol sa iyang wa nga tiil sa 3rd quarter ug wala na kini nakabalik og duwa sa Game 1 niadtong Lunes diin mingdaog ang Warriors, 113-111.

Gipaubos siya sa MRI kagahapon apan wala pa masayri kon kanus-a kini makabalik.

“We’ll see what the MRI says, but obviously he won’t play tomorrow,” pasabot ni Popovich.

Naangol si Leonard dihang nag-jumpshot kini unya dili maayo ang iyang pagtugpa tungod kay nakababag ang tiil ni Zaza Pachulia sa Warriors.

Nahitabo kini atubangan mismo ni Popovich, kinsa napungot og maayo sa insidente.

“A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate,” pasabot ni Popovich. “It’s dangerous, it’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action.”

Nagkanayon si Pachulia nga wala siya’y dautan nga intens­yon ug igo ra siyang midepensa.

“This is the game of basketball, a lot of crazy stuff happens on the court, unfortunately,” asoy ni Pachulia.

“It happened to me as well. When you play this kind of physical game, intense game, things happen.”

Giklaro ni Pachulia nga dili siya hugaw nga moduwa gikan pa kaniadto.

“I don’t agree with the calls that I’m a dirty player. I’m not a dirty player. I just love this game and I’m playing hard. That’s how I was taught since Day 1, honestly,” dugang ni Pachulia.

Gidepensaan si Pachulia ni Warriors acting coach Mike Brown apan dili kalikayan nga adunay maangol ning natad sa paugnat sa kusog.

“It’s the same play,” pasabot ni Brown. “Zaza’s not a dirty player. LaMarcus is not a dirty player. It’s a tough basketball play. You hate to see anybody get injured on a situation like that.” AP/ESL