Kusog ang halin sa tiket sa Horn batok Pacquiao

GRABE kakusog ang halin sa tiket sa umaabot nga panagharong nila ni Filipino boxing icon Manny Pac­quiao ug Australian Jeff Horn karong Hulyo 2 sa Suncorp Stadium sa Bris­bane, Australia.

Ang Suncorp Stadium a­­­dunay kapasidad nga 55,000 ka mga tawo ug matod ni Top Rank boss Bob Arum nga sa sunod semana, gilaumang mahalin na ang 60 posiyento niini.

Gituohan nga mahurot na og kahalin ang mga tiket, ubay-ubay nga mga adlaw sa dili pa ipahigayon ang away.

“Tremendous, absolutely tre­mendous, never seen anything like it, really," matod ni Arum sa interbyu sa BoxingScene.com kabahin sa halin sa mga tiket.

Dili pa lang dugay, si Arum ug Pacquiao mibiyahe sa Australia aron sugdan ang media tour sa away. Batbat ni Arum nga gihangop og maayo sa Australians ang away.

“Horn has resonated with the public in Australia. I think Pacquiao is an icon. The reception that they gave Pacquiao was unbelievable and Pacquiao appeals to the Australians because of his humble nature and they fell in love with him. I just think it’s the perfect storm as far as the opponent for Manny Pacquiao,” dugang ni Arum.

Gihatagan sab og gibug-aton ni Arum ang 250,000 ka mga Pinoy nga nagpuyo na karon sa Australia.