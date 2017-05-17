Cebu triathletes naghari sa Dipolog

MIKAMPIYON sa ilang tagsatagsa ka kategoriya sila si Banjo Norte ug junior triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino sa Sugbo sa Dipolog 104 Triathlon sa Sunset Boulevard sa Dipolog City niadtong Dominggo. Si Norte, kinsa sakop sa Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team, naghari sa men’s long distance overall sa lumba nga gilangkuban og 1.5-kilometer swim, 60K bike ug 15K run. Nahimo niya kini sa oras nga 3:01:36. Ang kauban ni Norte nga si Paul Jumamil naa sa ikaduhang luna sa oras nga 3:03:19 samtang ikatulo si Satar Salem sa oras nga 3:05:30. Sa sprint race, nga adunay 750-meter swim, 30K bike ug 7.5K, nipatigbabaw si Remolino sa oras nga 2:01:44.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 18, 2017.

