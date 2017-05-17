NAGDILAAB nga opensa ang gimugna sa host Golden State Warriors sa ilang paglampornas sa kuwangan og haligi nga San Antonio Spurs, 136-100, kagahapon aron pagposte og 2-0 nga bintaha sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang ataki sa Warriors gipangulohan ni Stephen Curry pinaagi sa iyang 29 puntos lakip na niini ang unom ka three-point shots. Nimugna sab og pito ka assists ug pito ka rebounds ang back-to-back MVP.

Pagsugod pa lang, ang Warriors ningkontrolar na sa kombati ug wala nila hatagi og kahigayunan ang Spurs nga makapanghudlat hangtod na katapusang gutlo.

Ang puwersa sa Warriors tatawng grabe ka lig-on aron banggaon sa Spurs nga ningduwa nga wala ang duha sa ilang labing mga sinaligan nga sila si Tony Parker ug Kawhi Leonard, nga pulos adunay angol.

“I thought in game one we didn’t come out with a sense of urgency,” matod ni Warriros acting coach Mike Brown, kinsa temporaryong mohulip sa naangol nga si Steve Kerr.

“They came out with a sense of urgency tonight from the beginning and they did that for 48 minutes.”

Gawas kang Curry, aduna pa’y laing unom ka mga magduduwa ang Warriors nga nakamugna og double-digit nga puntos alang sa kompletong dominasyon sa panagsangka.

Sayong gipasutoy sa Warriors ang ilang opensa ug nakaposte dayon kini og 33-16 nga labaw human sa 1st quarter.

Nagpadayon ang kamangtas sa Warriors ug ilang nainat ang ilang labaw ngadto sa 72-44 sa halftime.

Pagkahuman sa 3rd quarter, ningburot pa sa 106-75 ang bintaha sa Warriors.

Ning puntoha, tatawng miisa na sa ilang puti nga bandera ang Spurs ug gipapahuway na ni coach Gregg Popovich ang nahabilin niyang mga sinaligan alang sa Game 3.

Ang Spursd gipangulohan ni Jonathon Simmons pinaagi sa iyang 22 puntos samtang nihatag og 13 puntos si Davis Bertans. Wala na’y laing mga magduduwa ang Spurs nga nakahimo og double-digit nga puntos.

“It’s not what I expected. Disappointed,” batbat ni Popovich.

Nagtuo si Popovich nga apektado ang iyang puwersa sa sunodsunod nga pagkaangol nila ni Parker ug Leonard.

“The only way I can process is that I don’t think they believed. You have to believe,” matod ni Popovich.

“They didn’t start the game with belief. And it showed with the lack of edge, intensity, grunt.”

Ang magsunod nga duha ka mga duwa sa series motapon sa balwarte sa Spurs ug nangandam nang daan ang Warriors niini.

“It’s going to be a dog fight,” asoy ni Brown. “We’ve got to get our guys ready to play a tough Game 3. Because if we don’t, we could end up losing the game.” AP, ESL