East finals sugdan

SUGDAN sa host Boston Celtics ug defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers karong buntag ang ilang gikaintapang panagsangka sa Eastern Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Celtics, nga maoy No.1 team sa East, maoy naggunit sa homecourt advantage sa series apan dili ikalimod nga ang Cavaliers mao ang gikondiderar nga inilog.

Sa ilang upat ka mga enkuwentro sa regular season, ang Cavaliers nakaposte og tulo ka mga daog lakip na niini ang 114-91 nga dominasyon niadtong Abril 5.

Apan alang sa labing pambato sa Cavaliers, wala na’y bili ang ilang mga panagsangka sa regular season ug lahi na ang kalidad sa kombati sa playoffs hilabi na ning puntoha.

“We’re a totally different team and they’re a totally different team at this point. So I take nothing from it,” matod ni James.

Ang Cavaliers nakataak ning puntoha nga wala’y pilde sulod sa walo ka mga duwa sa nag-unang duha ka rounds sa playoffs. Nagpasabot kini nga sakto sila sa pahuway.

Samtang ang Celtics ning-agi pa og deciding Game 7 sa East semi-finals batok sa Washington Wizards.

Ang Cavaliers nangandam kon unsaon nila pagpugong ang labing gamay apan labing mangtas nga magduduwa sa Celtics nga si Isaiah Thomas, kinsa impresibo og gipakita gikan pa sa pagsugod sa playoffs.

Mismong si James mibilib sa gipakita ni Thomas, kinsa wala nagpaapekto sa kamatayon sa iyang igsuon nga naatol sa playoffs.

“I think at the end of the day, basketball is the easiest way to get away from anything that you may be going through,” asoy ni James.

“It’s like a comfort. You see your teammates, you see the court, you see the excitement, and you’re playing something that you’ve been loving and things of that nature forever. Even with (Thomas) going through what he’s been going through with his personal family and his sister, which is -- I can’t put myself in his shoes. He’s been unbelievable to be able to do that.”

Posibleng natay-an og gamay ang katakos sa Cavaliers gumikan kay sulod na sab sa 10 ka mga adlaw nga wala kini nakaduwa.

Apan lahi ang panahom ni James niini.

“As far as our mental side, I’m not worried about that. It’s always like the rhythm. It’ll be 10 days tomorrow since we played a game. The rhythm is something you kind of like see if we still have it,” pasabot ni James.

“It doesn’t matter. It’s the playoffs. It doesn’t matter if you’re starting at home or on the road.” AFP, ESL