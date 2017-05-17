Gilas padayong nanghawod

LAING dakong kadaugan ang gimugna sa Gilas Pilipinas batok sa Thailand, 108-53, niadtong Martes sa gabii sa Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship sa Araneta Coliseum.

Ang Gilas miinat sa ilang limpiyong rekord ngadto sa 4-0 apan sukwahi sa nag-una nilang tulo ka mga tahas, nakaagi ang mga Pinoy og pagpanghudlat ning kombatiha.

Ang Thailand nakapakita og saktong labok sa sayong bahin ug igo lang kining naggukod og upat ka mga puntos human sa 1st quarter.

Apan pagsugod sa 2nd quarter, hinayhinay na’ng nagbangis ang opensa sa Gilas sa pagpangulo ni Japeth Aguilar hangtod nga hingpit na nilang nakontrolar ang duwa.

“My first words in the pregame is we will be tested in this ball game,” asoy ni Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes sa interbyu sa Spin.ph.

“Thailand is playing very well — they’re long, they’re athletic, and they’re well coached. We knew we would struggle, that we would get tested in this game. But once we got used to their length, we were able to make some adjustments.”

Sa 2nd quarter, gibuhian sa Gilas ang gikahadlukan niining puwersa aron inaton ang ilang labaw 51-26 sa halftime ug wala na molingi pagbalik ang mga Pinoy.

Gipangulohan ni Aguilar ang kadaugan pinaagi sa iyang 23 puntos gikan sa perpektong 10-of-10 shooting.

“Japeth played a hell of a ball game,” dugang ni Reyes. “In the previous games, he was content with playing a support role. But today, when Thailand did a good job with our other offensive weapons, Japeth came through.”

Gawas sa ilang opensa, nakadayeg sab si Reyes sa gipakitang depensa sa iyang mga batos.

Ang pambato sa Thailand nga si Wutipong Dasom, kinsa nagpauwan og 40 puntos batok sa Myanmar, igo lang nakamugna og duha ka mga puntos batok sa mga Pinoy.

Si Calvin Abueva midugang og 15 puntos sa Gilas samtang 11 puntos matag usa ang gipangtunol nila ni Terrence Romeo ug Andray Blatche.