Khan o Crawford posibleng sunod kontra ni Pacquiao

ADUNAY posibilidad nga magkrus ra gihapon ang dalan nila ni Manny Pacquiao ug Amir Khan kon molampos ang Pambansang Kamao sa Pilipinas sa pagpakigbatok niini kang Australian Jeff Horn karong Hulyo 2 sa Brisbane, Australia.

Gawas kang Khan, posible sab nga sunod makontra ni Pacquiao mao si Terrence Crawford.

Kon barugan ni Top Rank boss Bob Arum ang iyang pamahayag nga sa gawas gihapon sa Amerika ipahigayon ang sunod nga away ni Pacquiao, dako ang poruhan nga si Khan maoy piliong kontra.

Daan na sab nga mihisgot si Arum nga interesado siyang idayon paghan-ay ang away nila ni Pacquiao ug Crawford.

Apan kon makaposte og surpresang kadaugan si Horn batok kang Pacquiao, hayan segurado nang mapadaplin na sab sila si Khan ug Crawford.

Kini gumikan kay nakasaad sa kontrata nga adunay dinaliang rematch kon malupig ni Horn si Pacquiao.

Ning puntoha nga nahan-ay na ang away nila ni Pacquiao ug Horn, si Arum nagpakahilom una kabahin sa sunod nga tahas sa fighting senator.

“Well, I don’t like to project too far ahead,” pasa­bot ni Arum sa interbyu sa digi­taljournal.com. “[Pacquiao-Crawford] may be two fights ahead. I am not content with guys fighting once or twice a year."

Si Crawford aduna sa’y umaabot nga away.