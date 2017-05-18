Batang Gilas hari sa Seaba under-16

HINGPIT ug gikompleto sa Ba­tang Gilas ang ilang pagha­ros sa Southeast Asian Basket­ball (Seaba) Under-16 Championship pinaagi sa 83-62 nga kadaugan batok sa Malaysia sa Araneta Coliseum. Nakasugat og saktong kombati ang Philippines gikan sa wa say pildi nga Malaysia sa sayong bahin, apan kalit kining miarangkada sa second half aron mahitsas ang ilang pag sweep sa upat ka duwa sa round-robing tournament atubang sa ilang dumadapig. Kini maoy ikaupat nga titulo nga naangkon sa Batang Gilas sa dili pa kini moabante sa 2017 Fiba Asia Under-16 Championship human kini makakuha og usa sa tulo ka luna nga gigahin alang sa Southeast Asia zone. “Ginamit nila (Malaysia) ‘yung advantage nila sa speed and outside shooting. Nung second half, doon tayo nag-remind sa players na i-lessen ‘yung three-point attempts nila at gamitin ‘yung advantage natin sa height,” matod ni Batang Gilas coach Mike Oliver. Sila si Kai Sotto, RC Calimag, ug Terrence Fortea maoy nahimong pinakahait nga piyesa sa Batang Gilas apan nakatampo usab og dako ang suporta nila ni Raven Cortez ug Bismark Lina sa kadaugan. Si Sotto mipakli og 15 puntos, 12 ka rebounds ug upat ka blocks samtang midugang usab sila si Fortea og 15 matag usa kinsa nakabaton og pagpanghulga sa Malaysia, 36-38, sa first half. Apan gitapos sa Pilipinas ang first half sa 43-36 nga labaw sa dihang mihagsa kini og rally nga giduslita sa tres ni Fortea ug sa buzzer-beating shot ni Lina. Sa second half, saktong dominasyon ang gipakita sa Batang Gilas kinsa wala na gyud molingi pa hangtod sa katapusang pagtingog sa buzzer. Mga puntos: Philippines (83) — Sotto 15, Calimag 15, Fortea 15, Cortez 13, Lina 13, Guadana 6, Padrigao 5, Pascual 1, Go 0, Lazaro 0. Malaysia (62) — Teoh Y.K. 19, Yap R.S. 8, Wong T.M. 8, Tang 8, Tan E.W. 7, Jason Khor 5, Kavin C. 4, Tan C.W. 3, Lee J.H. 0, Chin J.L. 0. JBM, Spin.ph

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

