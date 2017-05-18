Bogo padayong way pildi; Dalaguete miabante

LIMPYO nga gitapos sa Bogo Ci­ty ang elimination round pi­naagi sa paglubong sa Sta. Fee, 99-75, sa North Division Bracket 3 sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament nga gipahiga­yon sa niadtong Miyerkules sa Don Celestino Mar­tinez Sports Complex sa Bogo City. Sa pagharos sa Bogo sa lima nila ka duwa nga naghatag kanila sa unang lingkuranan sa quarterfinal round, ilogan sa Bantayan, Medelllin ug Madridejos ang ikaduhang spot. Ang tulo pulos adunay 2-2 nga baraha samtang ang Sta. Fe midailos ngadto sa 2-3 ug ang San Remegio wa pa katilaw og daog sulod sa upat ka duwa human usab kini napildi sa Madridejos, 92-77. Karong gabii, kulbahinam nga mag-engkuwentro ang host Me­dellin ug ang bisitang Madri­de­jos sa alas otso ang takna sam­­tang ang Bantayan mosuwayg kuhit sa ilang ikatulong da­­og batok sa San Remegio sa ope­ning game sa alas 6:30 sa gabii. Ang kadaugan sa Medellin ug ang kapildihan sa Bantayan maghatag unya sa Medellin og slot sa north division quarterfinal round samtang kon modaog ang Madridejos otomatiko nga mao kini madala sa sunod round. Niadtong Abril 21,ang Madridejos mipukan sa Bantayan, 88-86, samtang ang Bantayan miparot sa Medellin, 82-69, niadtong Abril 22 nga maoy naghatag og bintaha sa Madridejos sa win-over-the-other rule kon mahitabo ang simple tie. Samtang, pormal nga nakakuha og luna sa quarterfinals ang Dalaguete sa dihang ilang gipatapsingan ang Samboan, 86-84, sa South Division Bracket 2 nga giduwa sa Alcoy Municipal Gym. Gipakaging usab sa Ginatilan ang host team Alcoy, 93-78, ug giduot sa Oslob ang Santander ngadto sa padayong way daog, 106-63. Sa higayon nga mahulma ang triple-tie, ang Samboan maoy makakuha sa ikaduhang puwesto sa sunod round bisan pa man og modaog ang Ginatilan ug Oslob karong gabii. Kini tungod kay ang duha pulos gipangpildi sa Samboan.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

