Bogo padayong way pildi; Dalaguete miabante
LIMPYO nga gitapos sa Bogo City ang elimination round pinaagi sa paglubong sa Sta. Fee, 99-75, sa North Division Bracket 3 sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament nga gipahigayon sa niadtong Miyerkules sa Don Celestino Martinez Sports Complex sa Bogo City.
Sa pagharos sa Bogo sa lima nila ka duwa nga naghatag kanila sa unang lingkuranan sa quarterfinal round, ilogan sa Bantayan, Medelllin ug Madridejos ang ikaduhang spot.
Ang tulo pulos adunay 2-2 nga baraha samtang ang Sta. Fe midailos ngadto sa 2-3 ug ang San Remegio wa pa katilaw og daog sulod sa upat ka duwa human usab kini napildi sa Madridejos, 92-77.
Karong gabii, kulbahinam nga mag-engkuwentro ang host Medellin ug ang bisitang Madridejos sa alas otso ang takna samtang ang Bantayan mosuwayg kuhit sa ilang ikatulong daog batok sa San Remegio sa opening game sa alas 6:30 sa gabii.
Ang kadaugan sa Medellin ug ang kapildihan sa Bantayan maghatag unya sa Medellin og slot sa north division quarterfinal round samtang kon modaog ang Madridejos otomatiko nga mao kini madala sa sunod round.
Niadtong Abril 21,ang Madridejos mipukan sa Bantayan, 88-86, samtang ang Bantayan miparot sa Medellin, 82-69, niadtong Abril 22 nga maoy naghatag og bintaha sa Madridejos sa win-over-the-other rule kon mahitabo ang simple tie. Samtang, pormal nga nakakuha og luna sa quarterfinals ang Dalaguete sa dihang ilang gipatapsingan ang Samboan, 86-84, sa South Division Bracket 2 nga giduwa sa Alcoy Municipal Gym.
Gipakaging usab sa Ginatilan ang host team Alcoy, 93-78, ug giduot sa Oslob ang Santander ngadto sa padayong way daog, 106-63.
Sa higayon nga mahulma ang triple-tie, ang Samboan maoy makakuha sa ikaduhang puwesto sa sunod round bisan pa man og modaog ang Ginatilan ug Oslob karong gabii. Kini tungod kay ang duha pulos gipangpildi sa Samboan.
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.
