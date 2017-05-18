Diamonds kampiyon sa Hinapakay sa Talamban

MIPABUTO og katapusang rally ang Talamban Diamonds aron pakagingon ang Bulldogs, 18-17, sa championship game sa 2017 Hinapakay sa Talamban Fiesta Tournament sa Talamban Elementary School grounds niadtong Dominggo. Naggukod ang Diamonds sa Bulldogs sulod sa hataas nga higayon apan didto na kini nakakita og lungag sa kadaugan sa ikapiton nga innings sa dihang nakapabuhagay si Louie Malazarte og saktong hit nga naghatag sa second base og kahigayonan aron makatabok sa katapusang base alang sa kadaugan. Ang secondseed nga Diamonds napildi sa Bulldogs, 23-20, nianang pagka buntag aron pagsulod sa championship round. Hinuon nianang pagka hapon nakabangon ang Diamonds pinaagi sa pagpukan usab sa Primos, 20-16, nga maoy naghatag kanila og katungod nga masangka pagbalik ang Bulldogs ug ning higayona sa championship na. Si Dasser Lolo maoy napiling Finals MVP nga may lima kahits ug duha ka RBI. Ang duha ka buwan nga torneyo nga gituyo aron pagdiskobre og mga talent sa grassroots level, giorganisar sa Rebels Baseball Club ug sa Talamban Softball Club. Hugot usab kining gisuportahan sa Barangay Talamban Council.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

