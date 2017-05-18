Pinoy Pride sa IEC Pavillion

GIPAHIBAWO sa Ala Pro­motions International nga ang sunod edisyon sa Pi­noy Pride anha ipahigayon sa bag-ong ic3 Convention Center (kanhi IEC Pavi­lion) sa Mabolo, dakbayan sa Sugbo. Si Michael Aldeguer, ang president/CEO sa Ala Promotions mibutyag nga ang sensational nga si Mark Magsayo, kinsa co-main event sa Donnie Nietes-Nantapech IBF world championship fight sa niaging Abril, maoy headline sa sunod nga Pinoy Pride boxing series. Hinuon wa pa matino kon kinsa ang ikontra ni Magsayo. Laing sensational knockout artist nga si super bantamweight Jeo “Santino” Santisima mopakita usab og aksyon sa maong card nga maoy ika 41 nga edisyon sa Pinoy Pride. Ang ic3 Convention Center adunay 10,000 nga seating capacity, air-conditioned ug adunay halapad nga ka par­kingan nga haom kapahiga­yonan sa mga dakong kalihukan sama sa Pinoy Pride. Ang Pinoy Pride 41 gikatakdang ipahigayon karong Hulyo 8. PR

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 19, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.