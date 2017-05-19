2-0 target sa Cavs

MOSUWAY pagposte og 2-0 nga bintaha ang defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers sa ilang pag-asdang og balik sa host Boston Celtics sa Game 2 karong buntag (RP time) sa Eastern Confe­rence finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Cavaliers, nga wala pa nakalatilaw og pilde sulod sa siyam ka mga duwa gikan sa pagsugod sa playoffs, ningdominar sa Game 1, 117-134, niadtong Huwebes sa pagpa­ngulo sa ilang lider nga si Le­Bron James.

Apan alang kang James, dili pa siya kuntento sa iyang nabuhat ug misaad nga maningkamot pa siya og maayo aron maagak ang Cavaliers sa laing kadaugan ning higayuna.

“I felt OK last night,” matod ni James, kinsa nagpakatap og 38 puntos, siyam ka rebounds ug pito ka assists sa Game 1 . “I knew I wouldn’t feel that great after the game, and I don’t feel that great right now. ... But I should be much better Friday.”

Kining maong pamahayag ni James nagsilbeng usa ka dakong pahimangno alang sa Celtics, nga wala nakapakita sa Game 1 og kalibre nga nakapahimo kanilang No.1 team sa Eastern Conference.

Gipasabot ni James nga nasayod silang adunay dakong adjustments nga himuon ang Celtics ug ilaha kining gipangandaman.

“There’s going to be some adjustments made from both sides. We have to be ready for it,” batbat ni James.

“Obviously, we don’t know the exact adjustments, but we know they’re going to make adjustments. That’s what good teams do, and we have to be ready for whatever they bring to the table.”

Bisan sa ilang dakong kapildihan, si Celtics coach Brad Stevens nagkanayon nga nagpabiling taas ang ilang moral.

Ang Celtics kinahanglang makakita og paagi nga matabangan ang ilang lider nga si Isaiah Thomas, kinsa nalimitahan lang og 17 puntos sa Game 1 gumikan sa kahugot sa depensa sa Cavaliers ngadto kaniya.

“There’s nothing to figure out,” asoy ni Thomas. “They play their traditional way. I mean, they definitely showed a few bodies that was aggressive on me, but that’s nothing I haven’t seen this whole year. I mean, I’ve seen it all...I’ve just got to be more aggressive, make plays, make shots, and go from there.” AP, ESL