Badian, Dumanjug manikaysikay sa Gov's Cup

Mga duwa karon:

(Toledo City –S3)

6:30 p.m. Dumanjug vs. Alegria

8 p.m. – Toledo vs. Badian

(Consolacion-N1)

5 p.m. – Lilo-an vs. Pilar

6:30 p.m. – Compostela vs. Mandaue

8 p.m. - Consolacion vs Tudela NAKASIGURO na og luna alang sa quarterfinals, ang South Division Bracket 3 leader Toledo City mosuway pagharos sa elimination round aron pag-angkon sa division title sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21 under Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball touranment karong gabii. Ikasangka sa Toledo ang se­cond placer Badian sa main game nga sugdan sa alas 8 ang takna samtang nanglantaw usab ang Dumanjug nga ma­kasulod sa sunod round pinaagi sa pagpakigbatok sa Alegria sa 6:30 nga opening game sa Barba Sports Complex sa Toledo City. RCM, JBM

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

