Badian, Dumanjug manikaysikay sa Gov's Cup
Mga duwa karon:
(Toledo City –S3)
6:30 p.m. Dumanjug vs. Alegria
8 p.m. – Toledo vs. Badian
(Consolacion-N1)
5 p.m. – Lilo-an vs. Pilar
6:30 p.m. – Compostela vs. Mandaue
8 p.m. - Consolacion vs Tudela
NAKASIGURO na og luna alang sa quarterfinals, ang South Division Bracket 3 leader Toledo City mosuway pagharos sa elimination round aron pag-angkon sa division title sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21 under Inter-Cities/Municipalities basketball touranment karong gabii.
Ikasangka sa Toledo ang second placer Badian sa main game nga sugdan sa alas 8 ang takna samtang nanglantaw usab ang Dumanjug nga makasulod sa sunod round pinaagi sa pagpakigbatok sa Alegria sa 6:30 nga opening game sa Barba Sports Complex sa Toledo City. RCM, JBM
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.
