Gilas pabiling Seaba King

SAMA sa gilauman, naangkon sa Gilas Pilipinas ang korona sa Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship pinaagi sa paglampornas sa Indonesia, 97-64, sa miaging gabii sa Araneta Coliseum. Ang Gilas, nga maoy labing inilog sa torneyo, nakaseguro na og luna sa 2017 FIBA Asia Cup isip insentibo sa ilang pagkahimong kampiyon sa SEABA. Ang FIBA Asia Cup ipahigayon karong Agusto 10-20 sa Lebanon. Gihuman sa Gilas Pilipinas ang ilang tahas sa SEABA dala ang limpiyong 6-0 nga rekord samtang ang Indonesia nagbawon og 5-1 nga baraha. Ang naturalized player nga si Andray Blatche maoy nangulo sa Gilas pinaagi sa iyang 21 puntos ug 10 rebounds, nidugang og 14 puntos si Jayson Castro samtang nihatag og 13 puntos si JuneMar Fajardo. Si Gilas coach Chot Reyes mikonsiderar nang daan sa Indonesians nga maoy labing lig-on nilang makontra sa torneyo ug malipayon siyang nakamugna sila og dakong kadaugan. “We knew we were going to be tested,” asoy ni Reyes sa inter­byu sa www.abs-cbnnews.com. “But I felt we were ready for it.” Apan nakita sa kombati nga wala’y igong ikaparang Indonesians sa puwersa sa Gilas. Sa pagsugod pa lang, nangha­wod na ang Gilas hangtod nga miburot sa 51-20 ang ilang labaw sa halftime. Wala na molingi pagbalik ang Gilas gikan niini. Puntos matag usa Gilas Pilipinas (97) - Blatche 21, Castro William 14, Fajardo 13, Wright 9, Rosario 9, Aguilar 6, Jalalon 6, Romeo 6, Pogoy 5, Abueva 5, Malicsi 3 Indonesia (64) - Wisnu 11, Wuysang 10, Setipu 8, Grahita 8, Pratama 8, Kurniawan 7, Sitorus 4, Johnson 4, Nugroho 2.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.

