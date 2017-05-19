McGregor, UFC president White nagkasabot na
GIBUTYAG ni promoter Dana White nga nagkisinabot na sila ni mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor alang sa giplanong away away batok kang boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Ning puntoha, naghuwat na lang si White nga mopirma na og kontrata si Mayweather.
Gipasabot ni White nga miuyon si McGregor nga makig-away kang Mayweather sa usa ka boxing match ug dili sa MMA, nga tatawng nakahatag og dakong bintaha sa wala’y pildeng boksidor.
“The McGregor side is done,” matod ni White, kinsa maoy presidente sa Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC). “I’m not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done and it’s time to work on the other (Mayweather).”
Sa banabana ni White, kaya nilang makahakot og pundo aron mahatagan si Mayweather og $100 million nga premyo samtang $75 million kang McGregor kon madayon ang away.
Apan hangtod ning pagsuwat, wala pay kompirmasyon ang kampo ni Mayweather kinsa padayong nagpakahilom human giingong mipirma na og kasabutan si McGregor.
Ang panagsangka daw sa natabunan sa publisidad sa dihang gipahibawo ang away nila ni Canelo Alvarez ug Ganady Golovkin nga maoy giatngan sa kadaghanan. AFP, ESL
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 20, 2017.
