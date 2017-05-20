Bantayan sud sa q-finals

GIPABULHOT sa Bantayan island cagers ang ilang opensa aron ipanglampornas ang San Remigio, 113-67, niadtong Biyernes sa gabii sa pagtiklop sa North Division Bracket 3 elimination round sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball tournament sa Medellin Sports Complex sa lungsod sa Medellin. Sa laing duwa, ang host Medellin ningmakmak sab sa Madridejos, 107-84, alang sa ikatulo nilang sunodsunod nga kadaugan sulod sa lima ka mga duwa. Ang Bantayan ug Medellin ninghuman sa elimination round nga pulos adunay 3-2 nga rekord apan pinaagi sa winner-over-the-other nga patakaran, ang Bantayan maoy nakaangkon sa ikaduha ug katapusang luna sa sunod round alang sa ilang bracket. Ikauban sa Bantayan sa North bracket 3 alang quarter-final round mao ang gikahadlukang Bogo City squad, nga wala’y pilde sulod sa lima ka mga duwa. Ang kadaugan sa Bantayan batok sa San Remigio gipangulohan ni Renz Ugbaniel pinaagi sa iyang 20 puntos, nitunol og 14 puntos si John Ray Caracena samtang niamot og 13 puntos si Marc Steven Ursal. Sa South bracket 2, ang mga nakataak sa quarter-finals mao ang Samboan ug Dalaguete. Karong gabii, magpadayon ang aksyon sa North bracket 2 sa Balamban Sports Sports Complex. /ESL

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

