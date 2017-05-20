Goodluck, melindo

Milan Milendo

MOSAGUBANG na sab og ma­lisod nga tahas si ALA fighter Milan Melindo karong gabii batok kang Japanese star Akira Yaegashi alang sa inilugay sa International Boxing Fede­ration (IBF) light flyweight title fight sa Ariake Colosseum sa Tok­yo, Japan. Sa usa ka press conference sa Japan, gipadayag ni Melindo nga ipagawas niya ang tanan niyang makaya ning awaya aron makahatag og dungog sa Pilipinas.

Si Melindo, 28, maoy interim IBF light flyweight champion samtang si Yaegashi ma­oy re­gular champion. Ang mo­da­og ning awaya mao ang bug­tong makapanag-iya sa korona. Nadaog ni Melindo ang interim title pinaagi sa unanimous decision batok kang Thai Fahlan Sakkreerin niadtong Nobiyembre sa Cebu Coliseum. Kini maoy ikatulong pagpanuktok ni Melindo alang sa lehitimong world title ug ning higayuna, malaumon ang lumad nga taga Cagayan de Oro City nga magmalampuson.

Napakyas siya sa nag-una niyang duha ka mga pagsuway. Si Melindo adunay 35-2, 12KOs nga rekord samtang si Yaegashi, kinsa usa ka three-division world cham­pion, naghupot og 25-5, 13KOs nga baraha. Kauban ni Melindo sa Japan mao ang iyang trainers nga sila si Edito Villamor, Edmund Villamor ug Michael Domingo. /ESL

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

