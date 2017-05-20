Goodluck, melindo
MOSAGUBANG na sab og malisod nga tahas si ALA fighter Milan Melindo karong gabii batok kang Japanese star Akira Yaegashi alang sa inilugay sa International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight title fight sa Ariake Colosseum sa Tokyo, Japan.
Sa usa ka press conference sa Japan, gipadayag ni Melindo nga ipagawas niya ang tanan niyang makaya ning awaya aron makahatag og dungog sa Pilipinas.
Si Melindo, 28, maoy interim IBF light flyweight champion samtang si Yaegashi maoy regular champion. Ang modaog ning awaya mao ang bugtong makapanag-iya sa korona.
Nadaog ni Melindo ang interim title pinaagi sa unanimous decision batok kang Thai Fahlan Sakkreerin niadtong Nobiyembre sa Cebu Coliseum.
Kini maoy ikatulong pagpanuktok ni Melindo alang sa lehitimong world title ug ning higayuna, malaumon ang lumad nga taga Cagayan de Oro City nga magmalampuson.
Napakyas siya sa nag-una niyang duha ka mga pagsuway.
Si Melindo adunay 35-2, 12KOs nga rekord samtang si Yaegashi, kinsa usa ka three-division world champion, naghupot og 25-5, 13KOs nga baraha.
Kauban ni Melindo sa Japan mao ang iyang trainers nga sila si Edito Villamor, Edmund Villamor ug Michael Domingo. /ESL
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: Sun.Star website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the Sun.Star management and its affiliates. Sun.Star reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!