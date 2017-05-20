Lubong og taga liog

MAS nagbangis ang defending champion Cleveland Ca­valiers sa ilang paglubong og taga liog sa host Boston Celtics, 130-86, kagahapon aron pagposte og 2-0 nga bintaha sa Eastern Conference finals series sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Big Three sa Cavaliers nagkumboya aron ipatilaw sa Celtics ang labing dakong kapildihan niini sa playoffs sukad masukad.

Gipangulohan ni LeBron James ang kadaugan pinaagi sa iyang 30 puntos, nidugang og 23 puntos si Kyrie Irving samtang nihatag og 21 puntos ug 12 rebounds si Kevin Love.

Ang Cavaliers, nga wala pa’y pilde sa playoffs sulod sa 10 ka mga duwa, sayong mingratsada hangtod nga nakaposte sila og rekord nga 41 puntos nga labaw sa halftime.

Ningsamot ang kalbaryong gipas-an sa Celtics gumikan kay wala na nakaduwa sa 2nd half ang ilang pambatong pointguard nga si Isaiah Thomas gumikan kay naangol ang tuong bat-ang niini.

“He’s playing at an unbelievable level. He’s really setting the tone for us early in the games,” asoy ni Cavs coach Tyrone Lue kabahin kang James.

“He’s able to get out in transition, getting to the basket, and when he’s getting his three-point shot, you’re in for a long night.”

Ang kahugot sa depensa sa Cavaliers maoy usa sa mga nakahatag og grabeng labad sa ulo sa Celtics.

Si Thomas nibiya sa duwa nga aduna ra’y duha ka mga puntos. AP/ESL