Warriors moasdang sa Spurs
Gituohang mahimong public enemy No.1 si Zaza Pachulia sa pag-asdang sa Golden State Warriors sa balwarte sa San Antonio Spurs karong buntag alang sa Game 3 sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).
Ang Warriors naggunit og 2-0 nga bintaha human sa ilang dakong kadaugan sa Game 2 diin wala nakaduwa ang usa sa labing pambato sa Spurs nga si Kawhi Leonard.
Naangol ang tiil ni Leonard sa Game 1 human kini nasangit sa tiil ni Pachulia sa dayong pagtugpa niini gikan nga nag-jumpshot.
Sa Game 2, si Pachulia naangol sab ug sama ni Leonard, kuwestiyunable kining makaduwa ning higayuna.
Kon moduwa si Pachulia, seguradong siya maoy pahimungtan sa mga sumosunod sa Spurs. Hinuon andam ang Warriors nga mopaluyo kaniya.
“I think he’ll be booed pretty badly,” asoy ni Warriors forward Draymond Green. “I’ve definitely been in that situation before. He’ll get it pretty good, but he’ll be fine.” AP/ESL
Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.
