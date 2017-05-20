Warriors moasdang sa Spurs | SunStar

Warriors moasdang sa Spurs

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Warriors moasdang sa Spurs

Saturday, May 20, 2017
Ni
Erwin S. Lirazan

Gituohang mahimong public enemy No.1 si Zaza Pachulia sa pag-asdang sa Golden State Warriors sa balwarte sa San Antonio Spurs karong buntag alang sa Game 3 sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Warriors naggunit og 2-0 nga bintaha human sa ilang dakong kadaugan sa Game 2 diin wala nakaduwa ang usa sa labing pambato sa Spurs nga si Kawhi Leonard.
Naangol ang tiil ni Leonard sa Game 1 human kini nasangit sa tiil ni Pachulia sa dayong pagtugpa niini gikan nga nag-jumpshot.

Sa Game 2, si Pachulia naangol sab ug sama ni Leonard, kuwestiyu­nable kining makaduwa ning higayuna.

Kon moduwa si Pachulia, seguradong siya maoy pahimungtan sa mga sumosunod sa Spurs. Hinuon andam ang Warriors nga mopaluyo kaniya.

“I think he’ll be booed pretty badly,” asoy ni Warriors forward Draymond Green. “I’ve definitely been in that situation before. He’ll get it pretty good, but he’ll be fine.” AP/ESL

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 21, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.

View Comments