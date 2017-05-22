Cesafi teams magtigi sa Southern Leyte

LIMA ka teams sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) ang magsangka sa St. Isidore Parish Fiesta Invitational Cup 2017 karong Mayo 27-29 sa Saint Bernard sa Southern Leyte. Gibarugan sa Saint Bernard ang ilang tagline nga ‘The Place Where Champions Meet’ pinaagi sa pagkuha og lig-ong partisipanteng teams nga pangulohan sa CESAFI champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. Gawas sa Green Lancers, ang ubang mokombati sa torneyo mao ang Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Cobras, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers (USPF) Panthers ug University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. Ang torneyo modalit og kinatibuk-ang ganti nga P260,000 diin P100,000 ang makuha sa kampiyon, P70,000 sa 2nd placer ug P30,000 sa 3rd placer. Ang dili makasulod sa top 3 makadawat og P20,000 matag usa. Nahimong posible ang torneyo sa paningkamot sa mga nag-organisar nga gipangulohan nila ni Mayor Manuel O. Calapre ug St. Isidore parish priest Rev. Fr. Joselito C. Catubig.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

