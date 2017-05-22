Gin Kings mas isog kay sa Beermen

NASANTA sa Barangay Ginebra ang lain na pud unta nilang pagkakulapso sa naghinapos nga bahin, pinaagi sa pagpukan sa San Miguel Beer, 107-99, aron pormal nga makaangkon og luna alang sa playoff sa nagpadayon nga PBA Commissioner’s Cup niadtong Dominggo sa gabii.

Nakat-on og leksyon sa ilang kapildihan sa Rain or Shine sa niaging duha ka adlaw diin naglabaw na unta sila og 16 puntos apan sa kalit lang naunlod,ang Gin Kings ning higayona naipsot sa rally sa Beermen nga maoy mihana sa pagpapas sa ilang 20 puntos nga bintaha.

Ang import nga si Brownlee ang maayong nakaduwa, samtang si LA Tenorio nakabawi sa iyang lawsi nga performance ug ang Kings mirehistro sa ilang 6-2 nga baraha nga susama ra usab sa ilang gibiktima nga Beermen.

“We caught them flat at the beginning and we carried that throughout the game, but our bigs got into foul trouble and suddenly we were playing on our heels,” matod ni Gin Kings coach Tim Cone. “Good perseverance for our guys tonight.”

“And San Miguel needs these losses every once in a while because that gets them going,” dugang niya. “They get one less and then they’re awesome again.”

Mitapos sa duwa si Brownlee nga may 34 puntos, 12 ka rebounds, tulo ka assists, upat ka blocks ug tulo ka steals sulod sa 42 minutos. Kinse sa iyang mga puntos iyang nahimo sa katapusang period nga maoy gikatugbang sa rally sa SMB.

Mga puntos:

Ginebra (107) – Brownlee 34, Tenorio 20, Thompson 18, Devance 16, Aguilar 5, Ferrer 5, Mercado 3, Marcelo 2, Cruz 2, Caguioa 2, Ellis 0

SMB (99) – Rhodes 26, Cabagnot 20, Santos 19, Fajardo 13, Lassiter 10, Ross 7, Espinas 4, Heruela 0, Semerad 0. JBM, Spin.ph