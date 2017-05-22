Sentro sa Warriors gihulga

NAKADAWAT og bahad sa online si Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia lakip na ang iyang pamilya human sa kontrobersyal nga pagkaangol sa pambato sa San Antonio Spurs nga si Kawhi Leonard.

Naangol ang tiil ni Leonard sa Game 1 sa Western Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA) human naalihan kini sa tiil ni Pachulia sa iyang dayong pagtugpa gikan sa pag-jumpshot.

Wala pa’y tino kon kanus-a makabalik og duwa si Leonard.

Kon makabalik man gani siya’g duwa karong adlawa sa Game 4 sa series, makonsiderar nga ulahi na sab ang tanan gumikan kay nakabinataha na man og 3-0 ang Warriors.

Sa taho sa USA Today, ang bahad nga nadawat ni Pachulia ug sa iyang pamilya gikonsiderar nga seryuso hinungdan nga adunay security guards nga gipabantay sa entrance sa tunghaan sa iyang mga anak.

“Me as a person, as a man, I don’t mind dealing with it,” batbat ni Pachulia.

“But I hate to see my family deal with it. My wife and my kids who have nothing to do with it, who are very innocent. ... I just hate my family going through that.”

Si Spurs coach Gregg Po­povich usa sa mga nakasaway og maayo kang Pachulia. Matod ni Popovich nga grabe ka delikado ang gibuhat ni Pachulia ngadto kang Leonard.

Karong buntag (oras sa Pilipinas), mag-abot alang sa Game 4 ang Warriors onio didto gihapon sa korte sa Spurs diin ang Warriors naghupot sa 3-0 nga bintaha sa set. Reuters, ESL