Tuburan, Balamban sud sa quarter-finals
NAGPABILING limpiyo ang rekord sa Tuburan cagers human nila gipangmakmak ang host Balamban, 87-75, sa miaging gabii sa pagtiklop sa elimination round sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament sa Balamban Sports Complex.
Ningpatigbabaw ang Tuburan sa North Division Bracket 2 dala ang 6-0 nga rekord samtang natagak ang Balamban sa ikaduhang luna.
Isip top 2 teams, ang Tuburan ug Balamban mao ang makaabante sa quarter-finals gikan sa ilang bracket.
Sa lain pa’ng duwa, gipangbuntog sa Carmen ang Danao City, 67-58, samtang gipangpukan sa Asturias ang Borbon, 84-75.
Ang Carmen ug Danao nanamilit sa torneyo nga parehong adunay 3-3 nga rekord, ang Borbon adunay 2-4 nga rekord samtang ang Asturias adunay 1-5 nga baraha.
Ang tanang mga nakasaka sa quarter-finals gikan sa North division mao ang Mandaue City (5-0), Tuburan(6-0), Bogo City (5-0) Consolacion (4-1) Balamban (5-1) uh Bantayan (3-2).
Samtang ang gikan sa South division mao ang Talisay City (4-1), Dalaguete (5-1), Toledo City (5-0), Minglanilla (4-1), Samboan (4-2) ug Barili (3-2).
