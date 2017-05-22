Tuburan, Balamban sud sa quarter-finals

NAGPABILING limpiyo ang rekord sa Tuburan cagers human nila gipangmakmak ang host Balamban, 87-75, sa miaging gabii sa pagtiklop sa elimination round sa 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament sa Balamban Sports Complex. Ningpatigbabaw ang Tuburan sa North Division Bracket 2 dala ang 6-0 nga rekord samtang natagak ang Balamban sa ikaduhang luna. Isip top 2 teams, ang Tuburan ug Balamban mao ang makaabante sa quarter-finals gikan sa ilang bracket. Sa lain pa’ng duwa, gipang­buntog sa Carmen ang Danao City, 67-58, samtang gipangpukan sa Asturias ang Borbon, 84-75. Ang Carmen ug Danao nanamilit sa torneyo nga parehong adunay 3-3 nga rekord, ang Borbon adunay 2-4 nga rekord samtang ang Asturias adunay 1-5 nga baraha. Ang tanang mga nakasaka sa quarter-finals gikan sa North division mao ang Mandaue City (5-0), Tuburan(6-0), Bogo City (5-0) Consolacion (4-1) Balamban (5-1) uh Bantayan (3-2). Samtang ang gikan sa South division mao ang Ta­lisay City (4-1), Dalaguete (5-1), Toledo City (5-0), Minglanilla (4-1), Samboan (4-2) ug Barili (3-2).

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 23, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Superbalita-Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.