GSW mibalik sa finals ‘17

NAKAPOSTE og bag-ong rekord ang Golden State Warriors human nila napalagpot ang host San Antonio Spurs pinaagi sa 129-115 nga kadaugan sa Game 4 sa Western Conference finals series kagahapon sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ang Warriors maoy labing unang team sa kasaysayan sa NBA nga nakataak sa national finals nga wala’y pilde sulod sa 12 ka mga duwa sa playoffs.

Sa wala pa ang Spurs, una nga gipangsiruhan (4-0) sa Warriors ang Portland Trail Blazers sa 1st round ug Utah Jazz sa 2nd round.

Nagpakatap og 36 puntos si back-to-back MVP Stephen Curry aron pangulohan ang Warriors samtang nidugang og 29 puntos ang kanhi MVP nga si Kevin Durant.

“(Being) 12-0 is great, but it doesn’t mean anything going into the next series, and we understand that,” asoy ni Curry.

Si Durant, kinsa gihapak og kontrobersya human siya mibiya sa Oklahoma City Thunder sa miaging offseason aron motapon sa Warriors, malipayon nga nakataak na sab siya pagbalik sa NBA Finals.

“Our chemistry is getting better and better and we’re going to need it even more whoever we play in the finals,” matod ni Durant kabahin sa ilang panagtambayayong ni Curry sa opensa.

“It’s great to be one of the last two teams standing -- we’ll see what happens.”

Gitataw ni Durant nga nagkasinabtanay na sila ni Curry kon unsa ang ilang obligasyon sa matag usa sulod sa korte ug nanghinaot siya nga magpabilin kini nga ing-ani sa pagpadayon sa ilang kampanya.

“It makes the game fun. The way we play the game and move the ball. Watching him do what he does. It’s a fun way to play and we want to keep that up. I’m having fun, enjoying what I do,” dugang ni Durant.

“Things are flowing. It’s a part of our identity to get that mojo going. I think we’re prepared for pretty much anything. We’re going to be confident and ready to go.”

Sa lain bahin, ang mga sumosunod sa Spurs ninghangop ug ning-abiba og insakto sa usa sa mga karaang pambato sa team nga si Manu Ginobili.

Si Ginobili, 39, wala pa’y opisyal nga gipamahayag apan gilaumang moretiro na kini human ning maong season.

Ang Spurs ningkombati nga wala ang duha sa ilang labing mga sinaligan nga sila si Tony Parker ug Kawhi Leonard.

Apan bisan pa niini, gipakita sa Spurs ang kasingkasing sa usa ka 5-time champions aron mokombati kutob sa ilang makaya apan tatawng wala sila’y ikabuga batok sa determinadong puwersa sa Warriors. AFP, AP, ESL