Hotshots, Bolts mag-ilog sa solo nga liderato sa PBA Commissioner's Cup

Mga duwa karon

4:15 pm- NLEX batok Alaska

7:00 pm- Star batok Me­ralco

ILUGAN sa Star Hotshots ug Meralco Bolts ang solong li­derato sa ilang panagsangka sa main game karong gabii sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup sa Araneta Coliseum.

Ang duha ka mga kampo kasamtangang nagbahin sa liderato nga pulos adunay 7-2 nga rekord apan delikado pa silang magukdan sa inilugay sa top 2 spots gumikan sikit ang mga nagsunod kanila.

Anaa ang San Miguel Beermen ug Brgy. Ginebra Gin Kings nga pulos adunay 6-2 nga rekord samtang naa sab ang Talk N’ Text KaTropa nga nagbitbit og 7-3 nga baraha.

Ang makasulod sa top 2 maggunit og twice-to-beat nga bintaha sa quarter-finals.

“It will be a crucial game for both of us since both teams have chances for the Top Two. Mental toughness will be a key factor in this game,” matod ni Star coach Chito Victolero.

Ang Bolts nagtinguhang ma­kabangon gikan sa ilang makapakurat nga kapildihan batok sa nagkagidlay nga GlobalPort Batang Pier, 86-94, sa miagi nilang duwa.

“I give them (GlobalPort) credit, they played hard, and they played well, and they rebounded the ball well which was something we didn’t do,” matod pa ni Meralco coach Norman Black.

“We didn’t rebound the ball well, except for Alex (Stepheson), so I told the team we deserved to be beaten.”

Sa panagsangka sa Hotshots ug Bolts, gilauman ang kombati nga hinugtanay ang de­pensa gumikan kay pareho silang anaa sa top 4 sa depensa nga aspeto ning maong komperensya.

“We expect a defensive game since both teams are in the top four on defense and points allowed as the stats indicate,” dugang ni Victolero.

“We need to tighten our defense inside and limit the activity of their import especially in getting the offensive rebounds and second chance points.”

Sa premirong duwa, ang Alaska Aces makigbatok sa wala pa’y daog nga NLEX Road Warriors.

Ang Aces adunay 4-4 nga rekord samtang ang Road Warriors, nga wa na'y poruhan nga makaabante, naghupot og 0-9 nga baraha.