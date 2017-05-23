James wa gibasol

WALA gihimong rason ni Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronne Lue ang ngil-ad nga duwa ni LeBron James sa ilang kapildihan sa Game 3 batok sa Boston Celtics, 108-111, sa miaging gabii sa Game 3 sa Eastern Conference finals sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Ning maong duwa, ang Cavaliers daw paingon nang moposte og laing dakong kadaugan dihang nakamugna sila og 21 puntos nga labaw sa 3rd quarter.

Apan sa wala damha, ang Celtics hinayhinay nga ningbangon hangtod nga nailog nila ang kadaugan nga nagpahak sa labaw sa Cavaliers sa series, 2-1. Ang 4-time MVP nga si James igo lang nipupo og 11 puntos sa 4-of-13 shooting ning duwaa.

Sa ensayo sa Cavaliers kagahapon, gipadayag ni Lue nga wa’y angayang basulon ug mas gitukan niini ang Game 4 nga ipahigayon karong buntag sa ilaha gihapong balwarte.

“No blame. We’re all to blame,” matod ni Lue. “We lost; it happens. For a guy who played great for five straight months, he’s got to have a bad game sooner or later.”

Gipasabot ni Lue nga dili makina si James, tawo lang sab kini nga makainati og ngil-ad nga duwa.

“He’s human. He didn’t shoot the ball well. It wasn’t his ordinary game. But Kevin (Love, 28 points) and Kyrie (Irving, 29 points) had it going early and they played well, so it kind of got him out of rhythm a little bit in that first half. That’s no excuse,” dugang ni Lue.

Si James, kinsa naila sa iyang kamangtas sa opensa hilabi na sa 4th quarter, igo lang nakaitsa og tulo ka mga higayon sa katapusang 12 ka mga minutos, tanan sipyat.

Ang Cavaliers malaumon nga makabawi ra dayon si James ug makapakita na kini og maayong duwa sa Game 4.

“It’s not enough for him. For what he does, what he brings, it’s not enough. He knows that. We know that. Just expect him to be better in Game 4,” nagkansyon si J.R. Smith kabahin kang James. AFP/ESL