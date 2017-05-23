Melindo gihagit sa kababayan

USA ka kanhi world interim champion gikan sa General Santos City nagtinguhang makig-away sa bag-ong International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight champion Milan Melindo. Gitumbok mao si Randy Petalcorin, kinsa adunay 26-2-1, 19KOs nga rekord. Ang manager ni Petalcorin nga si Sanman chief executive officer Jim Claude Manangquil nanghinaot nga iyang mahan-ay ang gitinguhang away sa iyang boksidor. Ang paghagit ni Petalcorin migawas pipila lang ka mga adlaw human naangkon ni Melindo ang iyang world title pinaagi sa impresibong 1st round TKO nga kadaugan batok kang Japanese Akira Yaegashi. “I also hope that he will give Randy [Petalcorin] a shot,” matod ni Manangquil sa interbyu sa Manila Times. Si Petalcorin maoy kanhi interim World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight champion. Bag-uhay lang niyang nadaog ang IBF Pan Pacific light flyweight title ug kasamtangan kining IBF ranked No. 4. Alang kang Manangquil nga ang pag-unay og away sa duha ka mga Pinoy alang sa usa ka world title makatabang alang sa kalambuan sa boksing sa Pilipinas.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

