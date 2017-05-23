Velarde kampyon sa May edition sa CEPCA tourney

NAANGKON ni Engr. John Velarde ang titulo sa edisyon sa Mayo sa binuwan nga Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) niadtong Dominggo sa EGI Resort and Hotel sa Marigabo, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu. Si Velarde mihuman sa 5-round Swiss system nga torneyo dala ang 4.5 puntos. Human nakakuha og bye sa 1st round, si Velarde sunodsunod nga nipukan nila ni Manny Manzanares sa 2nd round, Naureen Bagano sa 3rd round, Jun Kidlat sa 4th round ug KC Morala sa 5th round. Niangkon sa ikaduhang dapit mao si Jave Pateros, kinsa nakatigom og 4.0 puntos. Nagtabla unta sila si Peteros, Ruel Hortelano ug Percy Fiel sa 4.0 puntos apan midaog si Peteros sa multiple tie-break aron angkunon ang mas taas nga posisyon. Si Hortelano natagak sa ikatulong dapit samtang ikaupat si Fiel. Mikuha sa ikalimang luna mao si Morala, kinsa adunay 3.5 puntos. Dungan sa torneyo mao ang induction sa bag-ong mga sakop sa asosasyon nga sila si Gerry Dignos sa Opascor ug Willy Lozada, usa ka compu­ter engineer. Sa laing bahin, ipahigayon karong Mayo 28 ang laing edisyon sa Little Wesley So Cup sa Knight Attack Chess Cafe sa Robinson's Galleria. Alang lang kini sa mga nag-edad og 12 anyos ug paubos.

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Mayo 24, 2017.

