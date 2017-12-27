2018 7-Eleven Run sa Luzviminda na

SA labing unang higayon, ang usa sa labing giatangan sa mga mahiligon og lumba sa dagan nga mao ang 7-Eleven Run mahimo nang usa ka national event gumikan kay dungan kining ipahigayon karong Pebrero 4, 2018 sa Luzon, Visayas ug Mindanao.

Ang lumba sa Visayas ipahigayon sa siyudad sa Sugbo sa Cebu Business Park, sa dakbayan sa Davao ipahigayon ang aksyon sa Mindanao samtang sa Manila ang sa Luzon.

“It will be our sixth year and first to do it simultaneously. Runners are asking us when will be held in Cebu. For 2018, we are happy to announce that we’ll do a race here,” matod ni Michelle Saludes, project head sa 7-Eleven Run Series, kagahapon sa usa ka press conference.

Ang makalingkod sa top 3 overall sa men’s ug women’s sa 42K ug 21K categories sa Luzon, Visayas ug Mindanao hatagan sa 7-Eleven og kahigayunan nga makasalmot og international run sa Asya diin libre ang tanang galastuhon.

Gawas sa 42K ug 21K, ang ubang mga kategoriya sa 7-Eleven Run mao ang 16K, 10K, 5K, 3K ug 500-meter dash. Aduna sab kini tandem race alang sa 10K Buddy Run ug 5K Buddy Run.

“For the 21K and 42K we will select three female and male Filipino runners with the best times coming from three places. We do this so we can send the best runners abroad,” pasabot ni overall race manager Neville Manauis.

Sa katapusang edisyon sa lumba, ang top 3 winners nakasalmot sa Danang International Marathon sa Vietnam.

Ang mga rota sa tulo ka venues gisusi sa Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa), athletics governing body sa nasod, aron maseguro nga balanse ang kalisod nga subayon sa tanang runners.

“Every routes has its own difficulty. We have to evaluate all different courses so we can achieve it to closest to being equal,” pasabot ni Manauis.

Ang mga nag-organisar nag­laom nga moabot sa 32,000 ka runners ang mosalmot sa lumba sa tibuok nasod.

Ang kampiyon sa 42K makadawat og P25,000, makaluklok og P20,000 ang 2nd placer ug P15,000 sa 3rd placer.

Ang top 3 winners sa 21K makakuha og P20,000, makabaton og P15,000 ang 2nd placer unya P10,000 sa 3rd placer.

Makadawat sab og ganting salapi ang mga mananaog sa ubang mga kategoriya.

Nagkantidad og P1,500 ang rehistrasyon sa 42K, P1,000 sa 21K, P800 sa 16K, P700K sa 10K individual, P600 sa 5K, P500 sa 3K, P400 sa 500m dash, P600 matag usa sa 10K Buddy Run ug P500 matag usa 5K Buddy Run.

“All our registration is online. But we’re going to conduct an onsite at 7-Eleven Store to assist those who are having difficulty on registering online,” batbat ni Manauis. (ESL)