Namungot ang Spurs

SA labing unang higayon, himsog ang tanang mga magduduwa sa host San Antonio Spurs sa kasamtangang season ug namungot kini sa Brooklyn Nets, 109-97, kagahapon sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Wala pa man tuod dayon mihanoy ang duwa sa Spurs sa sayong bahin apan sa ngadto-ngadto, napagawas niini ang kapabilidad nga nagpahimo kanilang usa sa labing kahadlukang puwersa sa Western Conference.

Si Kawhi Leonard, kinsa dili pa lang dugay nakabalik og duwa gikan sa pagkaangol, maoy nangulo sa opensa sa Spurs pinaagi sa iyang 21 puntos.

Aduna pa’y laing lima ka mga magduduwa ang Spurs nga nakamugna og dobleng numero nga puntos, timailhan lang nga delikado ang ilang teamwork hilabi na kon kompleto ang ilang puwersa.

Si LaMarcus Aldridge nidugang og 20 puntos alang sa Spurs, nitampo og 15 si Pau Gasol, nihatag og 14 si Tony Parker samtang nidugang og 11 matag usa sila si Patty Mills ug Manu Ginobili.

”(The rash of injuries is) very unusual for us, but we still have a month and a half until the rodeo (road trip) starts,” asoy sa beteranong si Ginobili.

”This is a good time to get everybody playing, everybody feeling good. Get Kawhi and Tony (Parker) back to their usual selves, back to their rhythm, feeling good and I think we are accomplishing that. Slowly, because they haven’t been back for so long, but they are really showing progress.”

Ang Spurs mingsaka sa 24-11 nga rekord bisan wala nakapakita og aksyon ang duha sa ilang labing mga sinaligan nga sila si Leonard ug Parker sulod sa 30 ka mga duwa ning maong season.

Dihang wala sila si Leonard ug Parker, si Aldridge mao ang nagsilbeng lider sa Spurs kaabag si Gasol ug padayon kining nakapakita og maayo hangtod nakompleto ang ilang puwersa.

”You know, obviously, watching (Aldridge and Pau Gasol) play and see them do the things they do for our team is great, and it inspires everyone on the bench, me, even guys playing,” matod ni Leonard.

”But just with me, just taking it slow and trying not to skip any steps, like I said before, so I can be healthy down the road.”

Gawas sa iyang opensa, ang depensa ni Leonard nakaha­tag sab og dakong problema alang sa Nets hilabi na sa 4th quarter.

”When Kawhi checked into the game in the fourth quarter, that wasn’t a welcome sign,” matod ni Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

”It just changes the game. He makes such a difference. Defensively, it’s just unbelievable. I felt like he was guarding our whole team at times.”

Ang Spurs igo lang nakamugna og 19 puntos human sa 1st quarter apan human niini, hinayhinay nang nimaayo ang dagan sa ilang duwa ug wala na kini molubad hangtod sa katapusang gutlo.

Ang Nets, nga ningkombati nga wala ang duha sa ilang mga sinaligan nga sila si D’Angelo Russell ug Jeremy Lin, nahagsa sa 12-21 nga rekord.

Sa laing mga duwa, ningdaog ang Dallas Mavericks batok sa Toronto Raptors, 98-93, Chicago Bulls batok Milwaukee Bucks, 115-106, Detriot Pistons batok Indiana Pacers, 107-93, Miami Heat batok Orlando Magic, 107-89, Denver Nuggets batok Utah Jazz, 107-83, Phoenix Suns batok Memphis Grizzlies, 99-97, ug LA Clippers batok Sacramento Kings, 122-95. (AP, ESL)