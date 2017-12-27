Omega triathletes nagpadayon sa pagbansaybansay

WALA’Y plano nga molugak sa ilang bakus ang Ri­der Omega Triathlon Team sa human sa malampuson nilang kampanya sa 2017 triathlon season. Sa sayong bahin pa lang sa sunod tuig, ang Cebu-based commercial team mopakita dayon og aksyon aron depen­saan ang ilang Team Challenge crown sa Bike King Tri Leg 1 sa Subic Bay karong Pebrero 25. Nagkanayon si team mana­ger Tonyson Luther Lee nga ang ilang triathletes padayong nagbansaybansay sa panahon sa Kapaskuhan alang sa mga lumba nga ilang salmutan sa sunod tuig. Sa labing unang lumba nga ilang apilan sa sunod tuig, ang Omega Pro representahan og 20 ka triathletes alang sa standard race nga gilangkuban og 1.5-kilometer swim, 40K bike ug 10K run. Ang mga sakop sa team mao sila si Banjo Norte, Jorry Ycong, Brian Borling, Joland Olmilla Welmar Saavedra, Vic Montebon, Chris Capistrano, Johnny Ferniz, Andrew Kim Remolino, Alton Amor, Franz Baguio, Frederick Castañeda, Tonyson Lee ug Paul Jake Castillo sa men’s division. Sa women’s division mao sila si Marivic Tan, Maria Hodges, Cianyl Jamae Gonzales, Step­hanie Tan, June Marq Ocana ug Lorna Amor. Ang team mituldok sa ilang kampanya sa 2017 nga nakalangkat og titulo. (RSC, ESL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 28, 2017.

