Timbang di problema: Edito

GIPANEGURO sa kampo ni International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight champion ALA fighter Milan Melindo nga dili magkaproblema sa timbang ang ilang batos sa labing dako niining away. Ang gitawag og “El Metodico” nakatakdang makigharong kang World Boxing Association (WBA) jr. flyweight king Ryoichi Taguchi karong Disyembre 31 sa Ota-City General Gymnasium sa Tokyo, Japan. Ning mga panahuna, nakatutok ang kampo ni Melindo sa pagkuha sa 108-pound limit. Atol sa weigh-in sa iyang pagdepensa sa korona niadtong Septiyembre batok kang South African Hekkie Budler, si Melindo wala dayon nakakuha sa saktong timbang. Nagpaus-os pa siya og timbang aron makuha ang weight limit sa sunod niyang pagsuway. “Nasa weight reduction na kami, kasi malapit na (ang laban),” matod ni ALA stable head trainer Edito Villamor sa interbyu sa ABS-CBN. “Review na lang kami sa mga fight ni Taguchi. Shadow-boxing na lang, papawis pawis na lang at tinitignan ang videos. Also, mental work.” Gipasabot ni Villamor nga gamangtas si Melindo sa training, timaan lang kon unsa ka dako ang iyang pangandoy nga usahon ang tanang world titles sa iyang timbang. “He’s ready. Grabe ang pi­nakita sa training at nakita namin iyong determination niya,” pasabot ni Villamor. Alang kang Villamor, mao kini ang labing grabe nga training nga gisunod ni Melindo sukad masukad. Gumikan niini, malaumon si Villamor nga molampos si Melindo ning maong tahas. Si Melindo 37-2, 13KOs nga rekord samtang si Taguchi naghupot og 26-2-2, 12KOs nga baraha. (ESL)

Gipatik sa mantalaang Superbalita Cebu Disyembre 28, 2017.

